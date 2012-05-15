UPDATE 1-Sky Deutschland adds more subscribers than expected

* Added 73,000 subscribers in Q1 vs 69,300 poll avg

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland said it still expects core operating profit to improve this year as it continues to add more subscribers than expected.

The company, part-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp , said on Tuesday it had added 73,000 new subscribers at the end of March, better than the 69,300 expected.

Its first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) improved to 40.6 million euros ($52.1 million). This compared to an average of 37.5 million euro loss in a Reuters poll.

“Germany and Austria are amongst the highest potential markets for pay-TV across Europe,” said Chief Executive Brian Sullivan adding that the company’s subscriber growth underlined strong momentum in the business.

The company said it still expects this year’s EBITDA to be significantly better than last year‘s, while 2013 EBITDA is expected to be positive, and to continue to grow strongly.

Sky Deutschland shares are indicated to open 2.4 percent higher, with the German blue chip index set to open 0.5 percent higher.

The shares are up 40 percent so far this year, after retaining rights to German top league soccer, key to its business model.

Sky Deutschland, which has over 3 million subscribers, last month heavily outbid Deutsche Telekom and will pay 485.7 million euros per season for the rights.

The company said its Premium HD product, which shows sports and other channels in High Definition, broke through the level of 1 million subscribers.