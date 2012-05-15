FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SkyD sees good chance of positive EBITDA in Q2, Q3
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 15, 2012 / 8:26 AM / 5 years ago

SkyD sees good chance of positive EBITDA in Q2, Q3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it may book positive core operating profit in the second and third quarter as big sports events such as the Olympics and Euro 2012 this summer fuel revenues.

“I don’t want to give away too much but due to the busy sport summer there is a good chance we may be EBITDA positive in the second and third quarter,” Chief Financial Officer Steve Tomsic told a conference call.

Sky Deutschland has high expectation of the summer with big sport event such as the Euro 2012 soccer championship as well as the Olympic games in London on the agenda.

Tomsic added that Sky Deutschland’s earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) will go back into negative territory in the fourth quarter after a third quarter with hardly any big soccer events. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.