FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Germany clears way for Murdoch to raise SkyD stake
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 20, 2012 / 7:40 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Germany clears way for Murdoch to raise SkyD stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - German financial authorities cleared the way for Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. to own a majority in German pay-TV company Sky Deutschland.

Sky Deutschland said on Tuesday it could still carry forward its losses if its shareholder structure changed, citing German financial authorities.

In Germany, 60 percent of taxable income is allowed to be offset against tax losses carried forward, which could result in a company not paying any corporate tax at all.

It was unclear, however, whether this would still be allowed if the ownership of the company would change. For that reason, News Corp has held its stake in Sky Deutschland at 49.9 percent, according to the company’s annual report.

As of Sept. 30, Sky Deutschland had 2.3 billion euros in losses carried forward.

Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while News Corp has invested about 1 billion euros in the business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.