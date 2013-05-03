Sky Deutschland sees effect from German Champions League success

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said on Friday it had seen positive effects on its sales from the strong performance of the German soccer teams in the Champions League.

“It is too early to say something about the second quarter but we definitely saw a positive effect on our sales,” said Sky Deutschland’s Chief Executive Brian Sullivan.

Earlier this week, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund qualified for the final of the Champions League. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Christoph Steitz)