Sky Deutschland Q3 operating profit beats expectations
November 14, 2012 / 6:40 AM / in 5 years

Sky Deutschland Q3 operating profit beats expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - German pay TV firm Sky Deutschland swung to an operating profit as it added 80,000 new subscribers in the third quarter, attracted by a busy sports summer which included the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.

The company reported a third-quarter operating profit (EBITDA) of 18.6 million euros ($23.64 million) from an operating loss of 18.6 million a year ago.

That was ahead of average expectations of an 8.67 million euro profit in a Reuters poll.

Sky Deutschland, which has Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp as its main shareholder, had been expected to add 85,400 new subscribers in the quarter.

The company stuck to its outlook that its 2012 EBITDA would be significantly better than last year and that its 2013 EBITDA would be positive.

