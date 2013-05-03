FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky Deutschland affirms outlook after Q1 operating profit
May 3, 2013 / 5:40 AM / 4 years ago

Sky Deutschland affirms outlook after Q1 operating profit

FRANKFURT, May 3 (Reuters) - German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland stuck to its full-year outlook on Friday after swinging to an operating profit in the first quarter.

The company said it expected 2013 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be positive, and to grow strongly thereafter.

First-quarter EBITDA came to 5.8 million euros ($7.6 million), compared with a year-earlier loss of 40.6 million.

It added 42,100 customers to 3.4 million during the quarter.

$1 = 0.7649 euros Reporting by Harro ten Wolde; Editing by Maria Sheahan

