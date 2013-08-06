Sky Deutschland adds more subscribers than expected in Q2

FRANKFURT, Aug 6 (Reuters) - German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland added more subscribers than expected during the second quarter, helped by what it said was its most successful soccer season ever, boosting viewer numbers.

The company, which is majority owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, said on Tuesday earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 60 percent to 36.8 million euros ($48.7 million).

That surpassed average expectations of 33.4 million euros in a Reuters poll, with individual estimates ranging from 25.6 million to 37.3 million.

Sky Deutschland added 47,900 customers to 3.45 million during the quarter, beating even the most optimistic expectation of 44,000 in the poll.

The media group still expects to end the current year with a positive EBITDA, which it said would continue to grow strongly in the next year.