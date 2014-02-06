Sky Deutschland 2014 outlook below expectations

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland gave a more cautious than expected outlook on Thursday, saying it expected 2014 operating earnings to come in at 70-90 million euros ($95-$122 million).

That is below the average analysts’ expectation for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 113 million euros, with estimates in a Reuters poll of eight analysts ranging from 89.1-168 million euros.

The company, which is majority-owned by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment company 21st Century Fox, said it signed up 138,00 new subscribers during the fourth quarter.

The average analysts’ expectation was for 153,000 new subscribers.