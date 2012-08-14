CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Sky Deutschland profit, new customers beat

(Corrects second paragraph to show the comparison is with a year earlier, not the previous quarter)

* Q2 EBITDA 23 mln euros vs 10 mln expected

* Added 47,100 subscribers vs 38,600 expected

* Shares indicated 3.4 pct higher, outperforming market

FRANKFURT, Aug 14 (Reuters) - German pay TV firm Sky Deutschland’s second-quarter operating profit beat market expectations on Tuesday as the company rides the wave of one of the busiest sports summers in recent years.

The company swung to an operating profit (EBITDA) of 23 million euros ($28.4 million) from an operating loss of 23.4 million in the previous year, fuelled by extra subscribers on the back of events like the Olympic Games and Euro 2012 soccer finals.

Analysts in a Reuters poll on average had anticipated a 10 million euro profit.

Sky Deutschland, which has Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp as its main shareholder, added 47,100 subscribers in the second quarter, more than the 38,600 forecast by analysts.

On Monday, German magazine Der Spiegel had already reported the company would post an operating profit of more than 20 million euros.

Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while it has invested about a billion euros in the business.

The company stuck to its outlook that its 2012 EBITDA would be significantly better than last year and that its 2013 EBITDA would be positive.

Sky Deutschland said in May that although chances were big that it would have an operating profit in the second and third quarter, it still expected to end the year in the red.

Sky Deutschland shares are indicated to open 3.4 percent higher, outperforming the broader market which is seen opening 0.8 percent stronger.