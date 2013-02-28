FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Sky Deutschland expects to turn core profit this year
February 28, 2013 / 7:57 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Sky Deutschland expects to turn core profit this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Predicts positive EBITDA in 2013, strong growth beyond

* 2012 EBITDA loss narrows to 51.1 mln euros (Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Loss-making German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it would turn a core profit this year and predicted strong growth thereafter.

The group said on Thursday it expected to make a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after its operating loss narrowed to 51.1 million euros ($67 million) last year, when it benefited from a busy summer of sporting events.

Live sport broadcasts, movies and TV-series will attract viewers in the future, it added.

Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while it has invested about a billion euros in the business.

Earlier this year, Sky raised capital with shareholder News Corp increasing its stake to 54.5 percent.

$1 = 0.7628 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter

