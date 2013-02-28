UPDATE 1-Sky Deutschland expects to turn core profit this year

* Predicts positive EBITDA in 2013, strong growth beyond
* 2012 EBITDA loss narrows to 51.1 mln euros (Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Loss-making German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said it would turn a core profit this year and predicted strong growth thereafter.
The group said on Thursday it expected to make a profit before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation after its operating loss narrowed to 51.1 million euros ($67 million) last year, when it benefited from a busy summer of sporting events.
Live sport broadcasts, movies and TV-series will attract viewers in the future, it added.
Sky Deutschland has made a profit in only one year since it was founded in the early 1990s, while it has invested about a billion euros in the business.
Earlier this year, Sky raised capital with shareholder News Corp increasing its stake to 54.5 percent.
$1 = 0.7628 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Mark Potter