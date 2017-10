FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland said its average revenue per user improved last year, helping it narrow its operating loss.

The company also said on Monday it set the subscription price for its recently announce rights issue at 4.46 euros ($5.93) per share, leading it to expect gross proceeds of up to 91 million euros. ($1 = 0.7524 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)