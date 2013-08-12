FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Sky Deutschland targeting up to 5 mln customers -CEO in paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland, majority owned by Rupert Murdoch’s entertainment company 21st Century Fox, aims for up to 5 million subscribers to gain critical mass for faster growth, its chief executive told a German paper.

“The bigger we get the faster we grow. And to achieve this goal we first need four or five million households,” Brian Sullivan told Handelsblatt in an interview published on Monday.

Sky Deutschland last week said it added 47,900 customers between April and June, beating the most optimistic forecast of 44,000 in a Reuters poll and raising the total figure to 3.45 million. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

