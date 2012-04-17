FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky Deutschland: Bundesliga to lure more customers
April 17, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

Sky Deutschland: Bundesliga to lure more customers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 17 (Reuters) - Sky Deutschland expects top-flight German soccer to be a major draw for new subscribers in the coming years, Chief Executive Brian Sullivan said after the loss-making pay-TV operator won a lucrative but pricey broadcast rights package.

“Once we get to the window when the new rights come into play, which is effectively summer 2013, we are now the only place where customers can go to watch Bundesliga on a live basis,” Sullivan said during a telephone conference on Tuesday.

Sky Deutschland, part owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp , will pay 485.7 million euros ($634 million) per season for four seasons for rights to show Bundesliga matches via cable, satellite, mobile devices and IPTV after beating Deutsche Telekom in an auction.

Sullivan said the cost of the broadcast rights was fully within Sky’s existing funding. Sky Deutschland may also sub-license some rights to Deutsche Telekom, but no such agreement has been struck yet.

