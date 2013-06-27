FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky Deutschland strikes Bundesliga deal with Vodafone
June 27, 2013 / 8:30 AM / 4 years ago

Sky Deutschland strikes Bundesliga deal with Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 27 (Reuters) - Pay-TV operator Sky Deutschland has agreed a deal to make German soccer matches available to Vodafone Internet TV customers in Germany, the companies said on Thursday.

The deal also includes other Sky packages ranging from the UEFA Champions League to its movie packages.

Loss-making Sky Deutschland is shelling out a total of 485.7 million euros ($631.53 million) per season for the rights to show Bundesliga matches via cable, satellite and internet TV.

Germany’s Bundesliga matches draw an average television audience of about 18 million people, only about a sixth of the U.S. Super Bowl’s viewership but still representing almost a quarter of soccer-crazy Germany’s population.

