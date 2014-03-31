FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Skyepharma to raise 112 mln pounds through placing
#Credit Markets
March 31, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Skyepharma to raise 112 mln pounds through placing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) -

* Skyepharma plc proposed placing and open offer to raise £112m

* Skyepharma plc - placing and open offer of 58,684,614 new ordinary shares at an issue price of 191 pence per new ordinary share

* Skyepharma plc - issue price at 4.3 percent discount to closing price of ordinary share of 199.5 pence on 28 march 2014

* Skyepharma - proceeds to be used for early repayment & redemption of bonds & balance to be used for general corporate purposes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
