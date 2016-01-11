Skyepharma estimates full-year revenue ahead of its expectations

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Skyepharma Plc said it estimated full-year revenue to be ahead of its previous expectations as its licence partner, Mundipharma, had agreed to record the first sales milestone of its asthma therapy flutiform in 2015.

The pharmaceutical company said the milestone would be released as deferred income and it would not receive any cash from it as it would be used to meet a part of Mundipharma’s right to recover previous development costs. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)