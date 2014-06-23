FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cloud security firm Skyhigh Networks raises $40 mln
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
June 23, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

Cloud security firm Skyhigh Networks raises $40 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BOSTON, June 23 (Reuters) - Skyhigh Networks, a company that helps businesses secure data that employees access through Internet sites and cloud-computing services, said on Monday it has raised $40 million in financing in a Series C round led by Greylock Partners and Sequoia.

That brings the total capital raised to date by the Cupertino, California-based company to $66.5 million.

Skyhigh, which was launched in February 2013, offers a service that allows a company to monitor and secure access to a wide variety of Internet sites and cloud-computing services including Google Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Twitter Inc, Workday Inc and YouTube. (Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.