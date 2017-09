TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Skylark Co Ltd said on Thursday its main shareholder Bain Capital will sell shares in the Japanese restaurant-chain operator to the market both in Japan and abroad.

The offering could be worth up to 114.9 billion yen ($948.80 million), Thomson Reuters DealWatch reported. ($1 = 121.1000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Chris Gallagher)