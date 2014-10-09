FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

#Financials
October 9, 2014 / 12:11 AM / 3 years ago

Skylark shares open flat at IPO price in Tokyo debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japanese restaurant operator Skylark Co Ltd opened flat in its trading debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, unchanged from its initial public offering price of 1,200 yen per share.

The shares rose 2 percent to 1,225 yen in the first two minutes of trade on Thursday.

Skylark’s debut and staffing firm Recruit Holdings Co Ltd’s imminent $2 billion IPO are being closely watched as a gauge of investor appetite for new listings. Tokyo has seen a string of weak IPO performances this year after last year’s euphoria over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s growth policies gave way to more measured views. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

