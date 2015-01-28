FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Skymark to file for bankruptcy protection -NHK
January 28, 2015 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Skymark to file for bankruptcy protection -NHK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese discount airline Skymark Airlines Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors under Japan’s Corporate Reorganisation law, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Skymark, struggling with rising operating costs and intensifying competition, had projected a record net loss of 13.6 billion yen ($115.57 million) for the business year ending March.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 117.6800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by William Mallard)

