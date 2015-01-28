Skymark to file for bankruptcy protection -NHK

TOKYO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese discount airline Skymark Airlines Inc is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection from creditors under Japan’s Corporate Reorganisation law, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

Skymark, struggling with rising operating costs and intensifying competition, had projected a record net loss of 13.6 billion yen ($115.57 million) for the business year ending March.

Company officials could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 117.6800 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by William Mallard)