#Market News
February 3, 2015 / 4:40 AM / 3 years ago

GE Capital Aviation is Skymark Airlines' top bankruptcy creditor

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The top bankruptcy creditors for Japan’s Skymark Airlines Inc are international leasing companies, including an Irish unit of General Electric Co , according to the carrier’s reconstruction filing.

GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd (IPO-GCAS.HK) is owed $125.1 million, followed by AWAS Aviation Trading Ltd at $116.5 million, according to the Jan 28 filing with the Tokyo District Court, seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Both companies are based in Dublin.

The next biggest creditors are the California-based Aviation Capital Group Corp, owed $63.4 million, and aircraft lessor Babcock & Brown Aircraft Management LLC, a unit of Babcock & Brown Ltd, owed $63.0 million.

Skymark’s biggest domestic creditor is the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, owed 2.92 billion yen ($24.9 million), the filing shows.

Japan’s leading independent budget airline filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen, blaming a weak yen and a dispute with Airbus Group NV for its financial straits.

Of roughly 250 creditors, 160 are owed 1 million yen or more, Skymark said. ($1 = 117.1800 yen) (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski; Additional reporting by Maki Shiraki and Emi Emoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Stephen Coates)

