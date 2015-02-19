FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Orix offers to join Skymark Airlines rehabilitation effort -sources
February 19, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Orix offers to join Skymark Airlines rehabilitation effort -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japanese financial services provider Orix Corp has expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of budget airline Skymark Airlines Inc, two people familiar with the situation said.

Skymark, which filed for bankruptcy last month and agreed on a sponsorship deal with Tokyo-based fund Integral, is seeking co-sponsors to help it turn around its business.

Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies to submit expressions of interest. Airlines will have until Feb. 23.

Japan Airlines Co Ltd, Japan’s second-largest carrier, said earlier on Thursday that it would not participate in the rescue plan.

Orix is a diversified financial services company whose businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team. (Reporting by Emi Emoto; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
