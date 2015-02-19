UPDATE 1-Japan's ANA Holdings, Orix offer to join Skymark rehabilitation effort -sources

(Adds ANA Holdings, Orix as potential participants)

TOKYO, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s biggest airline ANA Holdings Inc and financial services provider Orix Corp have expressed interest in participating in the reconstruction of budget airline Skymark Airlines Inc, people familiar with the situation said.

Earlier on Thursday Japan’s travel agency H.I.S. said it was interested in taking part in the reconstruction while Japan Airlines Co Ltd, Japan’s second-largest carrier, said it would not participate in the rescue plan.

Last month Skymark filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($597 million). It agreed on a 9 billion-yen sponsorship deal to keep the business going with Tokyo-based fund Integral and is now seeking co-sponsors to help it turn the business around.

Orix is a diversified financial services company whose businesses include leasing, life insurance, real estate and corporate lending, as well as a professional baseball team.

Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies such as Orix and H.I.S to submit expressions of interest. Airlines have until Feb.23.

In July last year planemaker Airbus Group revoked a $2 billion contract for six of its A380 superjumbo jets and subsequently filed a lawsuit in December in a dispute with Skymark concerning unpaid deposits.

Skymark said its downpayments for the jets and fuel contracts became a difficult financial burden as the yen plunged last year.

The airline owns valuable runway slots at Tokyo’s crowded Haneda airport. ($1= 119.0500 yen) (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Edmund Klamann, Greg Mahlich and Keith Weir)