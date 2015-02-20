Shinsei, Daiwa offer to support Skymark bankruptcy rehab - Kyodo

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Shinsei Bank Ltd and Daiwa Securities Group Inc have offered to participate in the reconstruction of budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc including extending possible financial support, Kyodo News reported on Friday.

Airline ANA Holdings Inc and financial services provider Orix Corp have also expressed interest in taking part in the reconstruction, sources have told Reuters.

Skymark last month filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of about 71 billion yen ($596 million). ($1 = 119.0600 yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)