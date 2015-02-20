FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 20, 2015 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shinsei, Daiwa interested in Skymark rescue plan-sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Several firms interested in Skymark bailout

* Interested parties to work out rescue plan by May 29

* Skymark filed for creditor protection in Jan (Adds details, context)

TOKYO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s second largest brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc and Shinsei Bank Ltd are interested in taking part in the bailout of Skymark Airlines, people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Trading house Sojitz Corp and taxi company Nihon Kotsu also said they wanted to participate in the rescue package for the budget carrier.

Shinsei and Daiwa declined to comment. The sources declined to be named because the matter remained confidential.

Thursday was the deadline for non-aviation companies to submit expressions of interest in bailing out Skymark while airlines have until Feb. 23.

Airline ANA Holdings Inc and financial services provider Orix Corp have also expressed interest in taking part in the reconstruction, sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, Skymark filed for protection from creditors with total liabilities of 71.09 billion yen ($597 million). It agreed on a 9 billion-yen sponsorship deal to keep the business going with Tokyo-based fund Integral and is now seeking co-sponsors to help it turn the business around.

Interested parties will then have until May 29 to work out a rescue plan before submitting it to the Tokyo District Court and seeking approval from Skymark’s creditors.

Skymark is expected to start implementing the plan from around the end of July. (Reporting by Emi Emoto and Ritsuko Shimizu; Writing by Antoni Slodkowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
