Jan 28 (Reuters) - Japanese budget airline Skymark Airlines said on Wednesday it had filed for reorganization under Japan’s bankruptcy code after an emergency board meeting.

The low-cost carrier said it had liabilities of 71 billion yen ($602.7 million) as of its filing with the Tokyo District Court. Skymark said President Shinichi Nishikubo would resign and be replaced by board member Masakazu Arimori.