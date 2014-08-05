Skymark to stop flights from Japan's Narita over Airbus order halt-NHK

TOKYO, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Skymark Airlines Inc plans to withdraw from operations at Narita International Airport as it prepares to pay possible penalties over the cancellation of its order for Airbus aircraft, public broadcaster NHK reported on Wednesday.

The Japanese carrier plans to halt flights from Tokyo’s Narita airport and close its office there as early as end-October, NHK reported on its website, without saying where it obtained the information.

Representatives from Skymark were not immediately available for comment.

Last week, Skymark warned of uncertainty about its ability to stay in business if it had to pay penalties to Airbus. Its quarterly loss also widened sharply and it said it would take steps to improve its financial situation, including exiting unprofitable routes.

Skymark’s order for six A380 superjumbos was revoked after it was unable to get financing for the deal. It said Airbus was demanding “an extraordinary amount of compensation” for the cancellation. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Paul Tait)