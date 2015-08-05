FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Skymark creditors choose ANA to sponsor turnaround -participant
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 5, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Skymark creditors choose ANA to sponsor turnaround -participant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 5 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc won the backing of creditors to lead a turnaround of bankrupt Japanese discount carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, defeating a rival plan that proposed Delta Air Lines as its sponsor, a participant at the creditor meeting said.

ANA’s chance of winning the sponsorship role increased after Airbus Group, Skymark’s second-biggest creditor with 28.9 percent of its debt, had decided to back it, sources told Reuters earlier on Wednesday.

The plan for Delta to act as sponsor had been put forward by U.S. leasing firm Intrepid Aviation, which has 38.1 percent of Skymark’s debt. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.