Skymark restructuring plan with ANA support meets Airbus opposition - sources
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 1:15 AM / 2 years ago

Skymark restructuring plan with ANA support meets Airbus opposition - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Airbus Group NV, a top creditor to Japan’s failed Skymark Airlines Inc, has expressed its opposition to ANA Holdings Inc’s participation in Skymark’s restructuring, two people with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

Airbus has asked for a delay in Skymark’s submission of its restructuring plan, which includes ANA’s support, to the Tokyo District Court beyond the May 29 deadline, the people said, declining to be identified because the discussions are not public.

Airbus said it could not comment.

The European aircraft maker’s opposition threatens ANA’s plan to become a major shareholder in Skymark after revelations that the budget carrier’s biggest creditor, Intrepid Aviation Ltd, was also planning to try to block the plan.

Airbus and Intrepid together account for more than half of Skymark’s debt - enough to block its proposed restructuring plan.

$1 = 123.0100 yen Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

