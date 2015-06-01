Japan's Skymark calls Intrepid's restructure plan unrealistic

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Skymark Airlines Inc said on Monday that Intrepid Aviation’s restructuring proposal was unrealistic, after the U.S. leasing firm filed a rival plan for the failed budget carrier.

Skymark on Friday submitted a restructuring plan for court approval that would see ANA Holdings Inc take a 16.5 percent stake in it.

Intrepid, Skymark’s biggest creditor, is searching for another sponsor for Skymark instead of ANA, court documents show. (Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)