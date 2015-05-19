FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
SMBC, DBJ to take combined 33.4 pct stake in Skymark - sources
May 19, 2015

SMBC, DBJ to take combined 33.4 pct stake in Skymark - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp and the Development Bank of Japan are set to take a combined 33.4 percent stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc , giving them veto power over major decisions, sources familiar with the plan said.

ANA Holdings Inc plans to acquire a 16.5 percent stake, said the sources, who declined to be identified because an announcement has not been made.

Last month, ANA said it would acquire a stake of up to 19.9 percent and private equity firm Integral Corp would take 50.1 percent, while unnamed entities would hold the remainder.

ANA could not immediately provide comment. Officials at SMBC, a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc, and the DBJ were not immediately available.

The Nikkei business daily first reported SMBC and the DBJ’s investment plan. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)

