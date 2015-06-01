UPDATE 1-Skymark's top creditor says looking for sponsor other than ANA

* Intrepid files own restructuring plan for Skymark, cuts out ANA

* Skymark says plan “unrealistic”

* ANA says won’t pull out of sponsorship deal (Adds context, comments from Skymark, ANA, details)

By Maki Shiraki

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd, the biggest creditor of Skymark Airlines, is seeking another sponsor for the failed budget carrier instead of ANA Holdings, court documents showed.

Intrepid’s search is part of a restructuring plan for Skymark filed at a Tokyo court on Friday, the same day the budget carrier filed a rival proposal that hinged on ANA buying a 16.5 percent stake.

Intrepid’s filing, seen by Reuters on Monday, did not name any other potential sponsors and did not say why the company opposed ANA’s sponsorship. People with knowledge of the matter, however, had told Reuters that ANA refuses to honor deals Skymark had made with Intrepid before it went bankrupt.

Skymark dismissed Intrepid’s proposal as “unrealistic”.

ANA has declined to comment on its negotiations with Intrepid but on Monday said it would not consider withdrawing as a sponsor for Skymark.

Intrepid, along with European jet maker Airbus Group, owns some two-thirds of Skymark’s roughly 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) debt, and their approval is key to ANA’s restructuring plans being accepted.

Airbus, however, is also opposing ANA’s participation in an attempt to get ANA to buy a number of Airbus jets, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Skymark ran into financial trouble after embarking on an ambitious expansion programme that included plans to fly A380 superjumbos on overseas routes. Unable to keep up with payments for the jets, Skymark opted for bankruptcy in January after Airbus scrapped the sale and demanded a $710 million cancellation fee.

Skymark has until July, when creditors are slated to meet to discuss revival plans, to persuade Airbus and Intrepid to drop their opposition to ANA’s participation.

By gaining a stake in Skymark, ANA would win access to more valuable landing rights at Tokyo’s crowded Haneda airport. ANA already controls more than half of the landing slots at the capital’s downtown airport, and adding more would bolster its lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.

Under Skymark’s plan, a fund formed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc and the Development Bank of Japan would take a combined 33.4 percent stake, while private equity firm Integral Corp maintains its 50.1 percent stake.