Skymark's top creditor says looking for sponsor other than ANA
June 1, 2015 / 6:55 AM / 2 years ago

Skymark's top creditor says looking for sponsor other than ANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 1 (Reuters) - Aircraft leasing firm Intrepid Aviation Ltd, the biggest creditor of Skymark Airlines, is in the process of finding another sponsor for the failed budget carrier instead of ANA Holdings, court documents show.

The process is part of a restructuring plan for Skymark that Intrepid filed at a Tokyo court on Friday to rival a revival plan by Japan’s biggest carrier ANA. Reuters obtained a copy of the documents on Monday.

Skymark filed its own restructuring plan on Friday, despite opposition from its two main creditors, Intrepid and Airbus Group, which hold about two-thirds of its roughly 300 billion yen ($2.4 billion) debt.

Reporting by Maki Shiraki; Writing by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Miral Fahmy

