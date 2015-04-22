FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-ANA to take up to 19.9 pct stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 7:41 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-ANA to take up to 19.9 pct stake in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word “pct” in headline)

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - ANA Holdings Inc said it has agreed to acquire a stake of up to 19.9 percent in bankrupt budget carrier Skymark Airlines Inc, gaining access to highly coveted landing slots and strengthening its lead over rival Japan Airlines Co.

Under the deal, Japanese private equity firm Integral Corp, which has provided funds to keep Skymark in business since its bankruptcy in January, will hold just over 50 percent.

An ambitious expansion programme, including plans to fly Airbus A380 superjumbos on overseas routes, stretched Skymark’s finances, leaving it vulnerable to competition. Unable to keep up with payments for the A380s, Skymark opted for bankruptcy after Airbus scrapped the sale and demanded a cancellation fee.

ANA’s stake has been kept at less than 20 percent so that it will not be forced by Japanese regulators to surrender some of its landing rights at Tokyo’s Haneda airport, sources have said. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka and Maki Shiraki; Additional reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.