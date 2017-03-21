FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sky TV appeals Commerce Commission's rejection of Vodafone NZ purchase
March 21, 2017 / 9:32 PM / 5 months ago

Sky TV appeals Commerce Commission's rejection of Vodafone NZ purchase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.

The companies were filing an appeal in order to preserve their rights while they waited for release of competition regulator's full reasons for its decision, Sky TV said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The Commerce Commission blocked the NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million) deal between New Zealand's biggest pay television provider and one of its largest mobile phone operators in February, saying it would create a monopoly on premium sports content. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Richard Lough)

