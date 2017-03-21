Sky TV appeals Commerce Commission's rejection of Vodafone NZ purchase

WELLINGTON, March 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Wednesday filed an appeal against the Commerce Commission's decision to bar its purchase of Vodafone's local unit.

The companies were filing an appeal in order to preserve their rights while they waited for release of competition regulator's full reasons for its decision, Sky TV said in a statement to the stock exchange.

The Commerce Commission blocked the NZ$1.3 billion ($930 million) deal between New Zealand's biggest pay television provider and one of its largest mobile phone operators in February, saying it would create a monopoly on premium sports content. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Richard Lough)