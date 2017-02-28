FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sky and Vodafone hold off on cancelling deal contract
February 28, 2017 / 8:49 PM / 6 months ago

NZ's Sky and Vodafone hold off on cancelling deal contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 1 (Reuters) - Sky Network Television will not yet cancel its agreement to buy Vodafone's New Zealand unit after the country's competition regulator rejected the proposal, the firms said in a stock exchange statement.

The sale and purchase agreement allowed either company to cancel the deal if it had not been completed by Feb. 28, but both firms said in a statement from Sky they were not planning to terminate the contract.

Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; editing by Andrew Roche

