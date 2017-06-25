WELLINGTON, June 26 New Zealand pay television provider Sky Network TV on Monday said it was terminating the sales agreement to buy Vodafone's local unit, a deal the country's competition regulator had ruled against.

The two companies had been fighting the New Zealand Commerce Commission's decision to block the proposed NZ$1.3 billion ($946.40 million) deal in February, but said in a joint statement to the New Zealand stock exchange that they were dropping their High Court appeal.

($1 = 1.3736 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Dan Grebler)