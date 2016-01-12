Skyscanner says Khazanah, Yahoo Japan among new investors in company

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Travel search engine Skyscanner said Malaysia’s sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional, Yahoo Japan Corp and three other companies would jointly invest about 128 million pounds ($185.9 million) in the company.

Fund manager Artemis, investment groups Baillie Gifford and Vitruvian Partners were the other investors, Skyscanner said in a statement on Tuesday.

The fundraising values Edinburgh-based Skyscanner at $1.6 billion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

The funds raised include both primary and secondary proceeds, Skyscanner said, though it did not disclose how much stake the investors have acquired.

A media report in October had said Scottish Equity Partners, one of the early investors in Skyscanner, was looking to sell a 10 percent stake. ($1 = 0.6884 pounds) (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi; Editing by Anand Basu)