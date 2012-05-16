NZ regulator looks in Sky TV programme deals, shares tumble

WELLINGTON, May 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s competition regulator is looking into Sky Network Television Ltd’s programme acquisition arrangements and deals with internet service providers, the company said on Wednesday, sending its shares sharply lower.

Sky TV, the country’s dominant pay television operator, said the Commerce Commission had cleared its joint venture with the state-owned Television NZ, to set up a slimmed-down pay TV service, Igloo, which is due to start next month.

However, it said the regulator was now looking into Sky’s agreements for the acquisition of programmes and its deals with internet service providers.

Shares in Sky Television, a top-10 stock, fell as much as 9.8 percent before trimming its losses to last trade down 40 NZ cents or 7.3 percent at NZ$5.05.

So far this year the stock has fallen around 5.6 percent against a 7.7 percent rise for the benchmark NZX-50 index .

Sky, around 44 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, has a virtual monopoly on pay television in New Zealand.

It offers around 100 TV and radio channels from the Cartoon Network to National Geographic, as well as operating free-to-air channel Prime Television. It competes against state-owned Television New Zealand’s (TVNZ) two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations.

Sky has been criticised for its exclusive deals to the rights for a wide range of sports events and drama programmes, such as those produced by Home Box Office.

Australian based pay TV operator Quickflix has just launched a broadband-streaming, video on demand service in New Zealand, but has complained that Sky’s programming dominance and restrictive on-sale agreements with other telecommunications companies, such as TelstraClear, are stifling competition.