FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Sky TV joint venture "Igloo" service delayed
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2012 / 5:24 AM / in 5 years

NZ's Sky TV joint venture "Igloo" service delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Jul 25 (Reuters) - A launch of a new television service owned by New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator Sky Television Ltd and the state-owned Television NZ has been delayed for technical reasons, the partners said on Wednesday.

Igloo, which plans to offer a mix of free-to-air and pay content, said it would not make its mid-year launch date, but did not specify a start date, after feedback following trials.

“Our customer trial group has provided us with valuable insights around a few small changes we need to make,” said Chaz Savage, General Manager of Igloo, adding the service was 95 percent ready.

The service, which has a new set top box and software, will offer 11 channels, films, television series, and pay per view sport.

Shares in Sky TV closed up a cent at NZ$4.98.

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.