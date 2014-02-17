FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's SKY TV considers NZ$100 mln retail bond offer
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 17, 2014 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's SKY TV considers NZ$100 mln retail bond offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator Sky Network Television Ltd on Tuesday said it was considering offering up to NZ$100 million ($83.57 million) in seven-year retail bonds.

The unsecured unsubordinated bonds, which would have a fixed rate, would be jointly lead managed by ANZ, Bank of New Zealand, and Westpac. More details of the offer would be released in the next two weeks, SkyTV said in a statement.

$1 = 1.1966 New Zealand dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.