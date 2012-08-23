FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sky TV year profit rises modestly
August 23, 2012 / 10:16 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Sky TV year profit rises modestly

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 2 percent rise in full year profit due to a slight growth in revenue, the broadcaster said on Friday, adding that it expected a flat performance in the coming year.

The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services, said net profit for the 12 months to June 30 was NZ$122.8 million ($100.6 million) compared with NZ$120.3 million a year ago.

In February, Sky said it expected earnings at the lower end of its range of between NZ$120 million to NZ$125 million. Analysts expected a profit of around NZ$123 million.

It said it expected net profit of NZ$120 million-NZ$125 million, below current market forecasts.

Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 11 cents a share compared with last year’s 10.5 cents a share.

Shares in Sky TV, 44 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, closed on Thursday at NZ$5.25. The stock has fallen around 1 percent so far this year, compared with an 11 percent gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

It said total revenue was up 5 percent as earnings per customer from its higher value services grew.

Sky, which is present in around half of all households, said the churn rate -- a measure of disconnections -- little changed from the previous year at 14.2 percent.

The start of a new budget pay television service, Igloo, which Sky is involved in with state-owned Television New Zealand (TVNZ), has been delayed because of technical hitches.

Sky offers around 100 TV and radio channels, and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television.

It competes against TVNZ’s two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations, all of whom co-operate in providing a rival free-to-air digital platform.

It said its subscriber base grew 2 percent to 846,931, and it was present in 49 percent of New Zealand households.

$1=NZ$1.22 Gyles.Beckford@thomsonreuters.com; +64 4 802 7977; Reuters Messaging: gyles.beckford.reuters.com@reuters.net

