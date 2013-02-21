NZ's Sky TV H1 profit rises on higher revenue

WELLINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 7 percent rise in its first half net profit as revenue increased, the broadcaster said on Friday.

The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services, said net profit for the six months to Dec 31 was NZ$67.4 million ($56.2 million) compared with NZ$62.7 million a year ago.

Forecasts had been for profits of NZ$60.8 million, according to a Reuters poll of five analysts.

Sky, a top-10 stock, declared a dividend of 12 cents a share compared with last year’s 11 cents a share.

Shares in Sky TV, 44 percent owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corporation, closed on Thursday at NZ$5.04. The stock has gained around 3 percent so far this year, matching the rise the benchmark NZX-50 index.

It said revenue was underpinned by a rise in the amount earned from its higher value services, with total revenue rising 3.9 percent, but advertising revenue down 9.5 percent in the period.

Sky said the churn rate -- a measure of disconnections -- was 14.6 percent from 14.2 percent a year ago.

In November, the company announced a special dividend of 32 cents a share to use up NZ$44 million in tax credits.

Sky offers around 100 TV and radio channels and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a joint venture service with the state owned Television New Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.

In addition to TVNZ’s two channels, Sky competes with the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations, all of whom co-operate in providing a free-to-air digital platform. ($1=NZ$1.20)