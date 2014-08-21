FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NZ's Sky TV full-year profit jumps
August 21, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Sky TV full-year profit jumps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator Sky Network Ltd posted a 21 percent rise in full-year profit due to a rise in revenue from more subscribers and a drop in expenses, the broadcaster said on Friday.

The company, which has a near monopoly in pay television services and is present in about half of New Zealand households, said net profit for the year to June 30 was a better than expected $NZ165.8 million ($139.32 million) from NZ$137.2 million a year ago.

Analysts on average forecast a net profit of NZ$160 million.

Sky, declared a dividend of 15 cents per share from 12 cents last year.

The company offers more than 100 TV and radio channels, and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television, in competition to state-owned TVNZ’s two channels, and the privately owned TV3 and Channel Four stations.

The churn rate, a measure of disconnections, fell to 13.3 percent from 14.4 percent.

1 US dollar = 1.1901 New Zealand dollar Gyles Beckford

