FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Sky TV falls 6 pct after News Corp sells out
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Broadcasting
March 4, 2013 / 9:11 PM / 5 years ago

NZ's Sky TV falls 6 pct after News Corp sells out

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - Shares in New Zealand’s dominant pay television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd , fell sharply on Tuesday after News Corp completed the sale of its 44 percent stake.

Sky TV, which had been on a trading halt while the sale was completed, initially fell 5.4 percent in early trade. It extended the drop to be down 32 cents or 6.2 percent to NZ$4.85, the lowest for the year.

Earlier Sky said it had been informed that News had sold the shares to a range of institutional investors.

Sky offers about 100 television and radio channels and also operates free-to-air channel Prime Television. It also has a joint venture service with the state owned Television New Zealand, Igloo, with a mix of free-to-air and pay content.

($1=NZ$1.21)

Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.