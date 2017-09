Oct 30 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc’s fourth-quarter revenue rose 13.3 percent, driven by higher demand for its radio frequency chips that connect smartphones and tablets to a telecom network.

Net income rose to $84.2 million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 27, from $61.6 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 64 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $477 million.