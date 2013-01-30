Skyworks profit beats estimates

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc posted better-than-expected quarterly results on higher demand for its chips used to connect cellphones to the network.

Net income for the Apple Inc supplier rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share. Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of 450.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.