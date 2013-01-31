FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-UPDATE 2-Apple supplier Skyworks forecasts strong 2nd-qtr, shares jump
January 31, 2013 / 1:41 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-UPDATE 2-Apple supplier Skyworks forecasts strong 2nd-qtr, shares jump

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Refiles to change Apple’s stock ticker symbol in paragraph 1)

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Skyworks Solutions Inc, a supplier to Apple Inc, forecast better-than-expected revenue for the traditionally slow second quarter, pushing its shares up almost 15 percent in extended trade.

The company also reported higher-than-expected first-quarter results on improved demand for its chips used to connect cellphones to networks.

Skyworks said on Wednesday it expects revenue of $420 million for the current-quarter. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $415.8 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“For our second fiscal quarter we see continuing momentum as key program ramps and growth in new product categories help to offset normal seasonality,” Chief Executive Dave Aldrich said in a conference call with analysts.

Other Apple suppliers including audio chipmaker Cirrus Logic Inc and chipmaker Broadcom Corp have forecast weaker-than-expected current-quarter revenue.

Skyworks’ net income rose to $66.5 million, or 34 cents per share, in the first quarter, from $57.1 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 55 cents per share.

Revenue rose 15 percent to $454 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 54 cents per share on revenue of $450.5 million.

Skyworks shares were trading at $24.20 after the bell after closing at $21.56 on the Nasdaq. (Reporting By Aditya Kondalamahanty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane and Ted Kerr)

