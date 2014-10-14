FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Skyworks estimates profit, revenue above forecast
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 14, 2014 / 12:45 PM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Skyworks estimates profit, revenue above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to add dropped word “up” in paragraph 1)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc estimated quarterly profit and revenue above its forecast, sending the company’s shares up 8 percent in premarket trading.

Skyworks said it now expects a profit of $1.08 per share on revenue of $718 million for its fourth quarter ended September - above its forecast of a profit of $1 per share and revenue of $680 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per share on revenue of $679.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.