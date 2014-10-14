REFILE-Skyworks estimates profit, revenue above forecast

(Corrects to add dropped word “up” in paragraph 1)

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Analog chipmaker Skyworks Solutions Inc estimated quarterly profit and revenue above its forecast, sending the company’s shares up 8 percent in premarket trading.

Skyworks said it now expects a profit of $1.08 per share on revenue of $718 million for its fourth quarter ended September - above its forecast of a profit of $1 per share and revenue of $680 million.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per share on revenue of $679.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting By Sai Sachin R in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)