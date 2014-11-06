FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Apple supplier Skyworks' revenue jumps 51 pct
November 6, 2014 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Apple supplier Skyworks' revenue jumps 51 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Radio frequency chip supplier Skyworks Solutions Inc reported a 51 percent jump in quarterly revenue, helped by high demand for smartphones such as Apple Inc’s iPhones.

Net income rose to $174.9 million, or 90 cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Oct. 3 from $84.2 million, or 44 cents per share, a year earlier.

Skyworks, whose chips connect smartphones and tablets to a telecom network, said revenue rose to $718.2 million from $477 million. (Reporting by Sai Sachin R and Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

